The Coastal Journal

Ribbon cutting for Bath’s “Spirit of the Sea” fountain is June 25.
The pond surrounding the sculpture made by world-renowed artist William Zorach is complete and open to the public.
-
Cundy’s Harbor Library celebrates its heritage
There's more than just books in this tiny coastal library.
-
Development of old Bath Y site brings two proposals that could add housing downtown
Potential development highlights a need for affordable housing in Bath.
-
April Verch tours with new album at Opera House
The fiddler from Ottawa Valley, Canada is coming to Boothbay Harbor on Saturday.
-
Have you ever met a horseshoe crab?
1 of 3