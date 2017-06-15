The Coastal Journal

shadow

Ribbon cutting for Bath’s “Spirit of the Sea” fountain is June 25.

The pond surrounding the sculpture made by world-renowed artist William Zorach is complete and open to the public.

Published 6/15/2017, taken August 2016: At the dock in Five Islands with Malden Island in the distance - a perfect place to get right with the world. Photo by Karen Murley, Bethesda, Maryland and Georgetown, Maine
