BRUNSWICK — This year’s All Species art show will call attention to the urgency of protecting life on the planet. Spindleworks seeks entries for The Extinction Event, an art exhibit that raises alarm for the drastic changes in the climate, causing a crisis for all species on the planet.

The exhibit opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and runs through Sept. 29, at Frontier Cafe. It is meant to draw attention to the living planet both to celebrate, and to raise awareness of the diversity of species, all of which are affected by human actions and inactions. This year artists are called to submit work that focuses on the threat facing all wildlife and how our actions are necessary to protect the planet. Adiversity of artistic expression to reflect the importance of this theme is welcome.

This is the seventh exhibit in the series, which has drawn artists from across Maine and the country. Thirty percent of sales will go to Maine Audubon and will help fund efforts to protect Maine’s wildlife. Entry forms and additional information can be found at spindleworks.org, or interested artists can email Brian for an application at [email protected] with the subject line “The Extinction Event,” or stop by Spindleworks to pick one up.

Deadline for entry forms and fee is July 28.