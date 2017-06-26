BATH — Members of Friends of the Zorach Fountain, city officials, and over 100 people assembled in City Park June 25 to celebrate the opening of the new pond surrounding the “Spirit of the Sea” fountain.

Designed by world-renowned artist William Zorach, the fountain has served as a gathering place and landmark in Bath since the 1960s. Now, thanks to the Friends of the Zorach Fountain, the environment surrounding the sculpture has been remade to match the beauty of the sculpture.

The 10-month renovation project, which cost $425,000, was officially completed just weeks before the ribbon cutting. Funds for the project were raised from hundreds of donations by local institutions and residents.

In addition to the new setting, the ribbon cutting featured speeches by local officials and some “Songs of the Sea” by Charlie Ipcar, grandson of William Zorach, and son of the late Dahlov Ipcar.

City officials also remind residents that entry into the water will not be allowed. The water will not be treated, and the bottom of the pond was not designed with bare feet in mind.