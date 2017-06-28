BATH — Construction has begun on a new CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Court and Floral streets in Bath.

The new CVS was initially proposed to the planning board in May 2014, over three years ago, and later approved by City Council in late 2014. The new building is currently under construction, and is located on a lot that formerly housed several buildings that were demolished.

Among them was Gilmore’s Seafood, which closed in 2015, and Dawgtopia, which has since moved to a location along Old Route 1.

Construction of the new CVS took so long to begin because the land had to be surcharged so it would have a stable platform to be build on, according to a representative of DF Pray, the company working on the project. That process was the reason for extensive excavations of soil, and piles of gravel sitting on the site, over the last few years.

Now that the surcharging process has been completed, construction will remain steady. The project is scheduled to be completed some time this fall.