BRUNSWICK — Maine State Music Theatre presents Frank Loesser’s celebrated musical comedy about rolling the dice and falling in love, “Guys and Dolls,” running June 28 to July 15.

Set in a mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” follows gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.

“Guys and Dolls” takes the audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

The production stars Charis Leos as Adelaide; James Beaman as Nathan Detroit; Stephen Mark Lukas as Sky Masterson; and Kristen Hahn as Sarah Brown.

The cast includes Steve Gagliostro as Nicely-Nicely Johnson; Joe Gately as Lt. Brannigan; John Edmonds as Angie the Ox; Danny Rutigliano as Big Jule; Danny Arnold as Harry the Hors and Joey Biltmore; Cathy Newman as Gen Cartwright; Brad Bradley as Benny Southstreet; Raymond Marc Dumont as Rusty Charlie; Glenn Anderson as Arvide Abernethy; and Brad Bradley as Benny Southstreet.

The cast is rounded out by the ensemble: Aleka Emerson, Lily Tobin ,Samantha Schiffman, Gerianne Perez, Matty Rickard, Zach Eisenberg, Ronnie Bowman, Jr., Mike Baskowski, Glenn Davis, Kyle Laing, Cameron Wright, Giovanni DiGabrielle, Brian Liebson, Natalie Bellamy, Rebecca Rene Kelley, Sara Sargent, Tracy Sokat, Michael Carrier, Kevin Murakami, John Pletka, and Mickey White.

The show is directed by DJ Salisbury, with music direction by Brian Cimmet. Set design is by Robert Andrews Kovach. Costume design is by Ryan Moller, with wig design by Gerard James Kelly. Lighting design is by Annemarie Duggan and sound design by Shannon Slaton.

All of MSMT’s performances take place at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College located at 1 Bath Road. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit www.msmt.org or call the Box Office at 725-8769.