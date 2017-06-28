We oppose the AHCA, the American Health Care Act that was passed recently by the United States House of Representatives.

Do you have a pre-existing condition? So do over 123,000 Mainers, many of them 50 to 64 year olds not yet eligible for Medicare, and that would mean much higher premiums for every one of them.

Are you between the ages of 50 and 64 and do you purchase coverage on the individual market? If yes, then the age tax could mean your premiums would be five times as high of what young Mainers are asked to pay.

Are you on Medicare and think you won’t be affected? Sorry, but since the AHCA would cut funding for Medicare, this too will be hit.

And, if you are on Medicaid, over the next 10 years this program will face a massive $800 billion cut. Medicaid (MaineCare) is a lifeline for 268,000 Mainers of all ages, including individuals living with disabilities and low and middle-income seniors who depend on it for long-term care.

The Senate is now working on its version of the AHCA and we know we need to pay close attention, understand it’s implications, and contact Senator Collins, Senator King to offer our opinions.

Sandra and Ole Jaeger

Georgetown