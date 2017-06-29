BATH — Support the Bath Youth Meetinghouse and Skatepark by attending the 15th annual Chili Chowder Fest from 3 to 5 p.m. June 30, on the grounds of the old YMCA across from Patten Free Library.

Now in its 15th year, the Chili Chowder Fest is the largest fundraiser for the Park, and has become a serious tradition for locals and visitors alike. With many of the Midcoast’s favorite restaurants and safety organizations in one place, guests can sample a variety of hot and sweet chilis, fish and clam chowders, and more. Enjoy cold drinks and a sweet treat while you cast your vote in the People’s Choice for best chili and best chowder.

Seaira Bilodeau and Elliot Dorr having fun while serving up tasty chili and chowder at last year’s Chili Chowder Fest. Courtesy of Jamie Dorr

At the judge’s table this year:

• Stan Bennett, from Frank 107.5 and Morse High graduate;

• Pam Solow, active community member known to most as “Grammy Pammy”;

• Maria Morris, Jobs for Maine’s Graduates at Morse High School;

• John Marsh, Bath community member and owner of Tally Waggers BBQ sauce;

• Amber Mixon, Morse High School sophomore

Participating restaurants include Byrne’s Irish Pub, Fiona’s Catering, JR Maxwell’s, Kennebec Tavern, Mae’s Café and Bakery, Mateo’s Hacienda, Salt Pine Social, Schutty’s and Winnegance General Store and Café, Bath Golf Club, Wild Oats Bakery and Café, Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, Firehouse Subs, and Coast Bar + Bistro.

Participating safety organizations include Bath Fire Department, Bath Police Department, Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Department, and Topsham Fire and Rescue.

Tickets are $15 adult and $10 child. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit chilichowderfest.com.

All proceeds benefit the Bath Youth Meetinghouse and Skatepark, which provides a safe, supervised place for area teens to hang out. Over the past year, the Park has been a leader in youth suicide prevention, organizing what is now known as the Midcoast Community Alliance, a group of over 35 community organizations, school departments, law enforcement agencies, health-care organizations, and community members dedicated to being a suicide-free community.