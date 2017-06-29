BATH — For the past few years, there has been a chicken-shaped hole in the hearts of many Bath residents.

It was created by the long-time Heritage Days Chicken BBQ that began in 1992 and ran until 2014. This year, on the 25th anniversary, that hole is going to be filled once more as the annual event returns.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, rain or shine, the Heritage Days Chicken BBQ is returning to City Park (also known as Library Park)thanks to Morse All Sports Boosters, who are teaming up with Main Street Bath to bring the event back.

A lot of credit also goes to Greg Page, who had the idea of bringing it back and floated the idea to the two organizations.

“I thought this was a great opportunity to bring the booster’s organization a little bit more out into the public,” he said. “It’s a very genuine and worthwhile group that tend to operate in the shadows.”

The boosters provide funding for sports teams at Morse High School, with every penny they raise going back to the athletes. Uniforms, sporting equipment, pay-to-play programs, and more are all covered under their efforts to make sports a possibility for kids, no matter their economic background. They typically run concession stands at sporting events, so providing food to plenty of people is something they’re prepared to do.

“We’re staffing the production line, all the food prep, servers, and all that,” said Stephanie Savory, president of Morse High School Sports Boosters.

The chicken barbecue was first started by the Bath Sunrise Rotary club, who ran it for over 20 years. Erika Benson, a long-time member of the club, said the club’s capacity to hold the event had reached a level they felt they couldn’t keep going.

“We felt that we’d had a great run, and all things have a rise and fall to them,” said Benson. “Now we are thrilled to see it resurrected by the boosters club.”

The barbecue, in some ways, is the community kickoff to Heritage Days. It tends to be more widely attended by Bath residents than anyone else, and is an unofficial start to the rest of the summer.

“It’s where the families get to come together and listen to the Bath Municipal Band and be in the City Park together. It’s a great way to enjoy summer and some of the beauty that Bath has to offer,” said Benson. “It has always been a well-attended, down home, community event that people love.”

Credit also has to be given to Regional School Unit 1 Superintendent Patrick Manuel, and RSU 1 Director of Facilities Dave Richards, who are allowing the boosters to use the Bath Middle School kitchen to prep for the event. “It makes the whole event that much easier to do,” said Page.

The menu will be similar to what it was at the first-ever barbecue: Chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, potato salad, cornbread, beverages, watermelon, and homemade desserts.

Tickets are $15 in advance, available at Now You’re Cooking, Ornament, and J’adore Consignment. Tickets day-of are $20, and children’s tickets are $10 regardless of when purchased. In addition to the food, the Bath Municipal Band will be playing throughout the event.