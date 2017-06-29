BATH — July 4th weekend means fireworks, parades, carnivals, food, and a celebration of our great American heritage. And Bath celebrates with a festival that tops them all. It’s the 45th annual Bath

Heritage Days, a four-day fun-fest filled with entertainment and activities for everyone.

Bath Heritage Days, produced by Main Street Bath, takes place in Bath’s parks and historic waterfront downtown on the Kennebec River. The event kicks off on Friday with Smokey’s Greater Shows, the Independence Jam Skateboard Competition, and the much anticipated return of the Chicken BBQ, thanks to the efforts of volunteers from Morse All Sports Boosters and Main Street Bath.

Saturday events will include opening day for the Maine Artisans’ Marketplace, a Fireman’s Muster and Hand Tub Parade, and the Patten Free Library Book Sale. Music in the Gazebo at City Park will

feature local talent and is curated by the Chocolate Church. On the main stage in Waterfront Park, there will be entertainment all day with performances by Sugarbush, Sassquatch, Happy Folk, and the Marshall Nelson Trio.

On Sunday, the Front Street Shuffle antique car show will line Front Street during the morning hours. The Maine Artisans’ Marketplace will continue in City Park, and the annual Chili-Chowder Fest

will take place under the tent on Summer Street. Music in the Gazebo will showcase a Cajun flair, hosted by Pat Colwell and featuring Grammy Award-winner Michael Doucet. Performances on the main stage include the Jon King Trio, Chris Ross and the North, Town Meeting, and Golden Oak.

Monday will be a day full of fun for kids and families. Kids Day Crafts and Activities will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. in City Park. Smokey’s Greater Shows will feature a special discount on Monday with $1 tickets with each ride only requiring 1 or 2 tickets. Performances on main stage include Junco, Andrew Bailie, Zeme Libre, and El Grande.

July 4th will begin with a one-mile fun run and five-mile road race, followed by Maine’s largest Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m., with pre-parade entertainment beginning at 9 a.m. The parade theme is “Our Town America!”

On the waterfront stage, Hambone, the Cliff Randall Band, and Max Ater will perform during the day, and there will be a pre-fireworks show by Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations. The post fireworks show is headlined by the Mallet Brothers Band.

For complete details, visit bathheritagedays.com.

Click Here to download a full schedule for Heritage Days