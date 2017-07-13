EAST BOOTHBAY — What is it like to study the ocean at a world-class research institute? On Friday, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its campus in East Boothbay.

Laboratory scientists and staff have prepared a wide range of demonstrations and activities, where visitors of all ages will be introduced to robotic research aides, meet some of the smallest sea life on the planet, and learn about Bigelow Laboratory’s research around the world.

There is a full schedule of opportunities to get hands-on with ocean science, as well as a series of short talks that provide a more in-depth look at the laboratory’s research. Visitors can try out oceanographic research equipment and use microscopes to view live plankton caught from the dock. During the talks, Bigelow scientists will cover topics ranging from the Laboratory’s testing for biotoxins in seafood to its collection of marine algae – which is the largest and most diverse in the world.

See the full schedule of activities and talks at www.bigelow.org/openhouse.