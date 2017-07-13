GEORGETOWN — It is time for Kennebec Estuary Land Trust’s most popular summertime event at Reid State Park. Part of KELT’s Explore the Shore series, the public is invited to traverse clam flats with Georgetown’s Shellfish Warden, Jon Hentz from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, to learn to dig soft-shell clams.

No clam digging license is needed to dig a peck of clams from the sandy flats near Todd’s Point. Adults and children alike will enjoy the scenery and hunting for soft-shell clams and other tidal creatures.

Hentz has been warden for several towns in the Kennebec Estuary region for over a decade. He will share clam digging techniques, as well as information about the local clam harvesting industry. Participants will discover the importance of clean water to the clams and the harvesters that dig them.

The program offered by KELT is free and open to the public. Participants will need to pay the state park entrance fee. This is a rain or shine event and registration is strongly encouraged at www.kennebecestuary.org/explore-the-shore.