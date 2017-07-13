BOOTHBAY HARBOR — A spring and early summer tour that has included sold-out concerts in Salzburg, London and Ottawa, finds the award-winning Vienna Piano Trio in Maine on July 14, at the historic Opera House. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

These accomplished musicians are more typically found in the major concert halls of the world, but due to rare scheduling and a new-found love for the coast of Maine, they will be returning to the Opera House this summer. They have announced their program as an all Schubert evening.

The Vienna Piano Trio is making a rare stop in Maine Courtesy Photo

The program for piano, violin and cello includes Schubert’s “Arpeggione” Sonata for Cello and Piano, D821, the Fantasy for Violin and Piano, D934 and Schubert’s B-flat Trio, D898.

Founded in 1988, the Vienna Piano Trio has long been hailed as one of the “world’s leading ensembles of piano, violin and cello,” says the Washington Post.

Advance purchase discounted tickets are $25. Tickets purchased on the day of the performance are $30, available through the Opera House box office at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling 633-5159. Tickets are also available in advance at boothbayoperahouse.com.