BATH — Maine’s First Ship and Bath Freight Shed Alliance have joined forces to create one organization. After several months of planning and a number of meetings, the legal and financial documents have just been filed, allowing Maine’s First Ship to carry forward the mission of the freight shed as a vital community resource for Bath and the surrounding area.

The freight shed will also provide a permanent home for Virginia, a reconstruction of the 1607 ship built by English colonists at the mouth of the Kennebec. The freight shed also serves as the winter home for the Bath Farmers Market, and MFS Visitor Center exhibit.

Supporters and board members of both organizations recently celebrated the event with a potluck supper. Freight shed president Wiebke Theodore recalled the history of the renovations to the building as one of collaboration between the two organizations. “Now,” she said, “we have the shared energy of volunteers from both groups to further the building’s use by members of the community.”

Maine’s First Ship President Orman Hines was also pleased by the Freight Shed Alliance’s decision to be absorbed by Maine’s First Ship, explaining that it allows more coordination for what he sees as shared goals.

The reconfigured MFS Board of Directors includes two people who were also board members of the former Freight Shed Alliance board, and has added three new members from the former board.

To volunteer or for more information, call 443-4242, email [email protected] , or visit www.mfship.org.