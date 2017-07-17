BATH — Bath Police arrested and charged a man with Indecent Conduct – a Class D crime – after he was allegedly seen exposing himself to teenage girls.

On July 15 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were called to investigate a report that a male parked on Front Street in a green truck was masturbating and exposing himself to teenage girls. The report came from one of the girl’s parent.

Jeremy Collier, 39, was charged with Indecent Conduct for exposing himself to teenage girls. Courtesy Photo

Cpl. Michelle Small and Cpl. Jason Aucoin responded to investigate. As Aucoin approached, he said he was able to observe the male masturbating while seated in the vehicle. He radioed to Cpl. Small and she drove her patrol vehicle up to the scene.

The male identified in the truck was Jeremy Collier, 39, of Bath. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle, a green Ford F250 registered to Collier.

Cpl. Aucoin arrested Collier at the scene. Bail Commissioner Chet Garrison placed bail at $2,500 Unsecured. Collier was released on bail with a condition to have no contact with children under 16 years of age.

Collier has lengthy criminal history including four separate incidents of indecent conduct and one instance of visual sexual aggression against a child.

The two girls said they were walking along the pathway by the Patten Free Library. From that vantage point, they could see Collier masturbating in his vehicle parked on Front St. The two teen aged girls, ages 13 and 14 years old, immediately reported what they saw to a parent.

Both girls, as well as their parents, are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Collier’s court date is set for September 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the West Bath District Court.

“The girls did exactly what they were supposed to do in this case. They reported it immediately to a trusted adult, who in turn immediately called the police. The police response was quick and the officers were able to apprehend Collier almost immediately after receiving the report,” said Lt. Robert Savary of the Bath Police. “All involved did a great job in this case.”