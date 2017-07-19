DAMARISCOTTA-NEWCASTLE — The fifth year of the Twin Villages Art Walk continues on July 21. From 4 to 7 p.m., local galleries, studios, craft stores, restaurants and more keep their doors open for shopping and browsing.

Art Walk is a free, self-guided event to be held on the third Friday of the month June to September. In addition to a variety of visual art mediums, some venues will offer music; others will offer light snacks and drinks. The event increases community awareness of diverse local art, makes shows more inviting to the general public, and fosters the creative economy, organized by an informal coalition of art connoisseurs, business owners, and nonprofit leaders, and has an eclectic range of participants.

Among the 18 locations open this year, participants include The Lincoln Home, Newcastle Realty, Gifts at 136, Damariscotta River Grill, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Studio Roz, Savory Maine Dining & Provisions, Stable Gallery, Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Jan Kilburn Gallery, Sinclair Gallery, Kathleen Horst Studio Gallery, Pemaquid Watershed Association, River Arts Gallery, Stars, and Milling Around.

New this year at Damariscotta River Distribution, across from Milling Around and the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce, will be five tents of art. In July, artists include representative art from Bristol Road Galleries; Jillian Brazel, painter; Susan Bartlett Rice, painter; Tonia Hennessey, Second Look; and Victoria Pride, fiber art and jewelry.

Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop will be open, with artists’ works scattered throughout the shop, including Carol Wiley, Roberta Goschke, Kim Hetherington, and Midge Coleman.

Also new starting this month will be several artists showing at the Twin Villages Church, 15 Courtyard St., Damariscotta, above Salt Bay Café, across from Best Thai.

There are colorful posters/maps in stores throughout Damariscotta and Newcastle and brochures with smaller maps and listings of participants for quick reference and visits beyond Art Walk nights. Additional dates for Art Walk are Aug.18 and Sept. 15. Look for the yellow flags that denote an Art Walk participant. Additional information can be found on the Facebook page at TwinVillagesArtWalk.

For more information about participating as an artist or performer, contact event coordinators Kathleen Horst, [email protected], or Jill Rice at [email protected] or 563-1735.