BATH — Bath Police arrested a transient man whose last known address was in Harpswell July 19. Shawn Toothaker, 39 years old, was charged with burglary and illegal possession of a firearm when detectives from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department found him at a Brunswick Pawn Shop attempting to pawn some of the stolen property.

Police responded to two residential burglaries on the Ridge Road on July 18. Both residences were unlocked and entered while the homeowners were away. It was reported that property, primarily jewelry and money, were taken from both homes.

Detectives apprehended Toothaker and brought him and the stolen goods to Bath Police Department where the property was identified as being stolen in the Ridge Road burglaries. Toothaker, a convicted felon with a multiple convictions including burglary, theft and drug possession, also had a handgun in his possession.

Toothaker was charged with two counts of residential burglary, a Class B felony, and illegal possession of a firearm by prohibited person, a Class C crime.

Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured. Toothaker was bailed. He is due in West Bath District Court on Sept. 5.