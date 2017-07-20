BOWDOINHAM — Bike riders of all ages and experience levels are invited to take part in the Explore Merrymeeting Bay Bike Tour on July 23, sponsored by Merrymeeting Trailblazers. Three free guided bike rides will explore the scenes of Open Farm Day. Brunswick Topsham Land Trust, Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, and Merrymeeting Wheelers will be supporting the rides.

All rides leave from Bowdoinham’s Mailly Waterfront Park. There will be an intermediate/advanced ride (10 a.m., 35 miles); beginner/intermediate ride (10:30 a.m., 24 miles); and beginner and family ride (11 a.m., 8.2 miles). All three rides will feature stops at farms and art studios and a snack stop along the way.

Twelve farms and 13 studios are open in Bowdoinham during this year’s Open Farm Day. Visitors can talk to farmers and try samples of their products. The work of local artists with open studios features painting, printing, fabric, furniture, and photography.

All riders are invited to attend the Open Farm Day barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mailly Waterfront Park, featuring fresh foods from local farms. The barbecue is $12 for adults, $8 for kids, and $4 for dessert.

For riders who aren’t interested in an organized ride but still want to experience Open Farm Day by bike, there will be maps of suggested ride routes available in Mailly Waterfront Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal of the Explore Merrymeeting Bay Bike Tour is to provide people with the opportunity to explore and enjoy the Merrymeeting Bay region and to raise awareness about the Merrymeeting Trail. Merrymeeting Trail is a proposed 25 mile multi-use trail for bikers and walkers of all ages that will travel through the towns of Gardiner, Richmond, Bowdoinham, and Topsham. This trail will pass through the downtowns and natural scenery of these communities and connect the Kennebec River Rail Trail with the Androscoggin Bike Path in Brunswick. To learn more about Merrymeeting Trail, visit www.merrymeetingtrail.org.

Preregistration is not required, but it is appreciated for help with planning. To register, visit merrymeetingtrail.org/events or contact Ruth Indrick at KELT at [email protected] or 442-8400.