BATH — Emerging artist Lilian Day Thorpe will show her work at Green Lion Gallery this month, beginning with an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. July 21, as part of the Bath Art Walk.

Through her process of creating photograpically-based visual montages, Thorpe’s images are much more painterly than photographic, inviting a viewer to explore the textures and layers that she weaves into her imagined environments.

Green Lion Gallery is located at 104 Front Street in Bath and 16 Granary Way in Boothbay Harbor. For more information, visit www.greenlion.com.