BRUNSWICK — Maine State Music Theatre brings Rydell High’s senior class of 1959 to the Pickard stage with “Grease” July 19 to Aug. 5.

Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high school romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through the unforgettable songs from the hit movie, including “You’re The One That I Want,” “Grease,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” “Greased Lightnin,’” and many more.

The production stars Neil Starkenberg as Danny and Chelsea Williams as Sandy.

"Grease" stars Neil Starkenberg as Danny and Chelsea Williams as Sandy at Maine State Music Theatre, running through Aug. 5. Photo by Roger S. Duncan

The Pink Ladies are Lilly Tobin as Frenchy; Gerianne Perez as Rizzo; Gillian Hassert as Jan; and Aleka Emerson as Marty. The Burger Palace Boys are Kevin Neitzel as Kenickie; John K. Kramer as Doody; Adopho Blaire as Roger. Chiara Trentalange plays Cha Cha; Mike Baskowski as Eugene; Samantha Schiffman as Patty Simcox; Charis Leos as Ms. Lynch; Tony Lawson as Vince Fontaine; and Austin Miller as Teen Angel.

The ensemble rounds out the cast with Nathan Cockroft, Adena Ershow, Matty Rickard, Maggie Malaney, Mariah MacFarlane, Natalie Perez-Duel, Brian Liebson, Cameron Wright, Giovanni DiGabriele, Kyle Laing, Chrisina Emily Jackson, Ronnie Bowman Jr., Natalie Bellamy, Rebecca Rene Kelley, Sara Sargent, Tracy Sokat, Michael Carrier, Kevin Murakami, John Pletka, and Mickey White.

All of MSMT’s performances take place at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College located at 1 Bath Road. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit www.msmt.org or call the Box Office at 725-8769.